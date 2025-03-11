Cornell’s Equine Seminar Series presents “Dental Care for the Senior Horse”

WHAT: Dr. Alexa Wright will discuss the anatomy, issues and care of horse teeth

WHEN: Tuesday, March 18, 2025, 6:00-7:00 p.m. ET

WHERE: Via Zoom; registration required: https://cornell.zoom.us/webinar/register/6217406294620/WN_gj5jYop8QKmq7YGUP8T3-g#/registration

MEDIA: The event is free and open to the public. Media members are asked to RSVP to Len Johnson, [email protected]

ITHACA, N.Y. – Dr. Alexa Wright will outline the unique anatomy of horse teeth and why continued dental care is so important to their long-term health. She will discuss common dental issues and their treatment options, with an emphasis on conditions that are more common as horses age, including periodontal disease (diastemas) and tooth resorption.

Alexa Wright, D.V.M., DAVDC is an Assistant Clinical Professor of Dentistry and Oral Surgery at Cornell University College of Veterinary Medicine. She attended Cornell’s veterinary college and then went on to complete an equine internship at Rhinebeck Equine in the Hudson Valley of New York. She spent another year in private practice before coming back to Cornell to do an equine and small animal dual track dentistry residency. She enjoys the comparative nature of veterinary dentistry, and she is particularly interested in studying tooth resorption in horses.

This seminar is part of the Cornell Equine Seminar Series, and will be presented on Tuesday, March 18, 2025 from 6:00-7:00 p.m. Eastern Time via Zoom. Please register in advance: https://cornell.zoom.us/webinar/register/6217406294620/WN_gj5jYop8QKmq7YGUP8T3-g#/registration

The Cornell Equine Seminar Series is presented by the Cornell Equine Hospital and Cornell Cooperative Extension. Held monthly, equine experts present on important equine health and management topics. The event is free and open to the public. Media members are asked to register with Len Johnson at [email protected].

For additional information about the college, see the College of Veterinary Medicine news website.

