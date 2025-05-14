Cornell Equine Seminar Series – The Cornell Equine Park: Discovery, Care, and Breeding for Excellence – May 20, 2025 – Virtual

Please join us on Zoom for an evening of horse-centered education and community based on Cornell’s new Equine Park! Drs. Donnelly and Knickelbein will present talks on how our Equine Park is utilized for the care of patients, advancing equine health through discovery, and breeding the next generation of quality equine athletes.



See event info here: https://horsesource.org/event/cornell-equine-seminar-series-the-cornell-equine-park-discovery-care-and-breeding-for-excellence

