Click to Confidence Equine Clinic – September 28, 2025 – Corvallis, OR

Explore ways to create a brave and safer horse with reward based methods. Learn how to provide support and guidance to build your horse’s confidence. Discover how to identify your horse’s fear thresholds and reduce spooking. Obstacles include a water crossing, tube dancer, sparklers, llamas, and a dragon! Horses of all ages in hand and under saddle are welcome. $150./ participant $30./ auditor This clinic has a pre requisite of attending either one of our workshops, mini clinics, or having a private lesson with us at least 2 weeks prior to the clinic.



See event info here: https://horsesource.org/event/click-to-confidence-equine-clinic-2