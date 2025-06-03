Have an event to promote? Submit it here.

Cirque Ma’Ceo Equestrian Show – June 13-15, 2025 – Santa Rosa, CA

Cirque Ma’Ceo is coming to Santa Rosa! Performances June 13-15
This unique spectacle showcases an awe-inspiring blend of stunning horses and masterful acrobats. At its heart lies the profound connection between humans and horses—where hoofbeats and heartbeats unite in perfect harmony.


See event info here: https://horsesource.org/event/cirque-maceo-equestrian-show-2


