Cirque Ma’Ceo Equestrian Show – July 18-20, 2025 -Mount Vernon, WA

Cirque Ma’Ceo is coming to Mt. Vernon! Performances July 18-20

This unique spectacle showcases an awe-inspiring blend of stunning horses and masterful acrobats. At its heart lies the profound connection between humans and horses—where hoofbeats and heartbeats unite in perfect harmony.



See event info here: https://horsesource.org/event/cirque-maceo-equestrian-show-5

