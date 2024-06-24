Benefit Auction for Brant and Priest Barn Fire Relief

Nearly 600 items have been generously donated to an Internet Auction to offer support to Brandon Brant Performance Horses and Eric Priest Performance Horses. The Internet auction catalog is posted and available to view the items. Bidding opens on Monday June 24 and closes on Wednesday, June 26, starting at 10 AM Eastern time.

On June 8th, 2024, a heart-wrenching barn fire claimed the lives of 43 cherished horses, leaving devastation in its wake. Among those profoundly affected are Brandon & Cathy Brant, his dedicated team, Eric Priest and his team. The devastation that has come to Brandon Brant and Eric Priest lives is shattering not only mentally, emotionally but career wise as well. They find themselves without income, without a barn, without equipment, and without the resources they once relied upon to sustain their livelihoods. As a community, it is our duty to rally around them in their time of need and offer a beacon of hope amidst the darkness.

The fund raiser was initiated by Chelsea Schneider, 817-683-1767 and Cooper Smith, 903-327-3995.

To view the items and register to bid go to: https://internethorseauctions.com/auction-ptb.php?aucid=543

New bidders will find information on registering and bidding in the first lot on the auction page.

Auction hosting donated by Professional Horse Services, LLC. Stephanie & Mike Jennings, 855.272.3905 or email: [email protected]

Updates can be found on the Facebook page for the “Brant and Priest Family Fund Raiser”

BIDDERS – PLEASE LOOK FOR UPDATES OR CORRECTIONS TO DONATED ITEMS.

The items are offered in categories

BREEDINGS / BREEDING SERVICES / HORSES: Lots 101 – 257

Over 100 breedings to top AQHA, APHA and Apaloosa stallions for Reining, Cow Horse, Western Pleasure and English events including legendary sires “GUNNER”, SHINING SPARK, WIMPYS LITTLE STEP, plus most of the top young sires in the Reining industry, ICSI and reproductive services, recipient mares, yearling, weanling and embryos by STEVIE REY VON, A VINTAGE SMOKE, EPIC TITAN, MR FARENHEIT and more.

ART / JEWELRY: Lots 261 – 291

Including “The Slide” a bronze (60”x84”x36”), Paintings, Prints, Custom art, Jewelry and more.

TRAINING / LESSONS: Lots 301 – 383

Training and lessons with leading Reining and performance trainers.

MISCELLANEOUS: Lots 401 – 456

SO MANY THINGS including Run For The Million tickets, Electric bikes, puppies, bull calf, household and barn items, etc.

TRAVEL: Lots 469 – 484

African Safari, stays in 2 Maui condos, MT, CO, FL, CA, FL , hunts, fishing, golf and more.

SERVICES: Lots 496 – 605

Veterinary, photography, advertising, farrier, horse hauling, alfalfa, shavings…

TACK / EQUIPMENT / CLOTHING: Lots 701 – 839

Saddles, show clothes, hats, show pads, and a lot more.

Donations for this auction are closed. Those interested in supporting the fund raiser should contact the people below.

For more information contact:

Chelsea Schneider, 817-683-1767, [email protected]

Cooper Smith, 903-327-3995.

or

Mike & Stephanie Jennings of Professional Horse Services

855.272.3905 or email: [email protected]