Have an event to promote? Submit it here.

Behavior Medication Considerations in Horses – Cornell Equine Seminar Series – February 18, 2025 – Virtual

by
Home » Blog » Articles » Horse Health

Part of Cornell University Equine Hospital’s Virtual Equine Seminar Series: “Behavior Medication Considerations in Horses”
Presented by Katherine Anderson, DVM, DACVB, Cornell Duffield Institute for Animal Behavior


See event info here: https://horsesource.org/event/behavior-medication-considerations-in-horses-cornell-equine-seminar-series


Thank you for supporting the businesses that support The Northwest Horse Source

This page sponsored by:
This page sponsored by:
This page sponsored by:

Join the conversation:

Select a list(s):

Check out the Magazine!

The Northwest Horse Source Magazine
generac-home-standby-generator-banners