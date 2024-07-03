69919 California Trail, Sisters, OR 97759 | The Luxury – The Lifestyle – Without All of the Work

Exclusive opportunity to own a piece of an established equestrian community. Built in staff to care for your horses. Indoor & Outdoor arenas. Barn, Club house, tack room +/1 00 acres of turn out pastures. Direct access to thousands of miles of trails. Private gated community in the heart of central Oregon.

4 bedroom | 4 full bath – 3 half bath | 7,807 sq ft | 1.96 acres
$ 2,499,000
MLS# 220184970

 

Contact Suzanne Carvlin for more information:
[email protected] | (818) 216-8542 | homeinsisters.cascadehasson.com


