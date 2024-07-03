69919 California Trail, Sisters, OR 97759 | The Luxury – The Lifestyle – Without All of the Work

With 25 years of experience in marketing, design, and event production, Suzanne Carvlin is uniquely positioned to help clients strategically market their properties, stage captivating listings, and seamlessly orchestrate the complex processes involved in real estate transactions. As a certified Real Estate Negotiation Expert, she offers personalized attention, unwavering dedication, and sound guidance to her clients. Her passion for her work is evident in the glowing testimonials she receives from satisfied clients, who commend her professionalism, intimate market knowledge, patience, and prompt communication.

Formerly a Regional Manager of Visual Merchandising in Marketing for Nordstrom in Los Angeles where she led a team of 45 people, Suzanne transitioned to real estate more than a decade ago after relocating to Sisters Country with her husband. They now live on a ranch with their pets and farm animals while enjoying the blue, sunny skies and the friendly people they meet. Specializing in Farm, Ranch and Residential, she has immersed herself in the Central Oregon property market and business trends, staying on top of industry changes to help clients invest wisely.

Outside of work, Suzanne is deeply rooted in her community and volunteers with the Kiwanis Club. She also enjoys reading and interior decorating, finding inspiration in the beauty that surrounds her in central Oregon. With her local expertise, network of connections, and global market advertising, she can help you achieve your real estate goals.

Contact Suzanne: [email protected] | (818) 216-8542