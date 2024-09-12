6504 44th Ave NE, Olympia, WA 98516 – One-of-a-kind Equestrian Estate

Welcome to 6504 44th Ave NE, Olympia, WA 98516, a one-of-a-kind equestrian estate. Nestled on 118 picturesque acres, this extraordinary property is a horse lover’s paradise, offering unparalleled facilities and luxurious living spaces. It is a peaceful, private retreat that is ten minutes to all the amenities of town and less than an hour to SeaTac airport.

The equestrian features are truly remarkable. The property boasts an incredible barn containing twenty-four 14×14 block stalls with rubber mats and automatic waterers, 14 foot aisleways, two 14×14 hot water wash racks, three grooming/tack-up areas, and a separate covered shoeing area. The heated tack room is equipped with individual tack lockers, and a tack cleaning area with a sink and hot water. There are two heated bathrooms with a shower, and a heated laundry/drying room. The large feed room provides ample storage to keep everything organized. There is also a beautiful two-bedroom apartment above the barn which is convenient for staff or guests.

The expansive 80 x 220 indoor riding arena is perfect for year-round training and events, and is complemented by a heated viewing lounge for comfortable spectating. The large office suite is ideal for managing equestrian operations or personal business.

Located next to the indoor arena is a 150 x 300 outdoor/jump arena that is excellent for training and competitions.

Large individual grass pastures and a variety of individual paddocks ensure the best turnout options for your horses, while the secure white vinyl fencing with hot wire support adds both functionality and aesthetic appeal.

Comprehensive storage and maintenance facilities include a large, fully enclosed 1,500 SQ FT hay/shavings barn, a 1,500 SQ FT three-sided equipment storage barn and a huge 1,900 SQ FT 4-bay shop.

With ample trailer parking, miles of groomed trails and open fields, the estate offers endless opportunities for private use or for hosting equestrian events.

The living space inside the beautiful 3,123 square foot home is equally impressive. The main floor features an open great room concept with a gas fireplace creating a cozy and inviting space. The large kitchen features a center island and walk-in pantry, and leads out to a gorgeous covered dining area that looks out over the pastoral views. A large laundry room with cabinets and a sink connects directly to the four car garage. The primary suite is conveniently located on the main floor and features a full bath and walk-in closet, offering a luxurious and spacious retreat.

A second primary suite is located on the second floor which provides additional privacy and comfort for guests. The second floor also features a bonus room with a wet bar, perfect for a relaxing night in.

This exceptional estate combines top-tier equestrian amenities with luxurious living accommodations, making it the perfect private retreat. Don’t miss the opportunity to own this dream equestrian dream property in Olympia, WA.

3 bedroom | 3.5 bath | 3,123 sq ft | 118 acres

$4,800,000

MLS #: 2247590

Delinda Jokela

Designated Broker /Branch Manager

Renaissance Real Estate LLC

(253) 335-6125

[email protected]

