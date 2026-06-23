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2617 Byrnes Road, Touchet, WA 99360

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Modern farmhouse living meets endless possibility on this extraordinary 11+ acre estate. 

For Details visit: https://horsesource.org/real-estate/2617-byrnes-road-touchet-wa-99360/

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