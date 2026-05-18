Why More Oregon Horse Owners Are Paying Attention to the Oregon Horse Council

A lot of horse people care deeply about the future of the equine industry — but aren’t always sure who’s actually advocating for it behind the scenes. From education and networking to industry support and representation, the Oregon Horse Council is working to connect and strengthen Oregon’s horse community in ways many riders may not realize. If you’ve ever wished horse owners, businesses, and professionals had a stronger collective voice, this is worth a look. It’s also a reminder that staying connected to the larger equine community can open more doors than people expect. You may come away with a different perspective on what industry support really looks like.

Read more here: https://horsesource.org/oregon-horse-council/