Where to Turn For Answers

Knowing Where to Promote Your Business Can Be a Struggle

For a few years now I’ve puzzled about what to do with more people turning to social media for their advertising needs. I have been challenged to keep my community engaged with The Northwest Horse Source, Colorado Horse Source and HorseSource.org.

One thing that has kept us going this far is community. Perhaps you’ve found your community online but abandoning a tried-and-true venue with personal attention still has value. I’ve noticed over the years that communicating by phone is almost non-existent. Perhaps we are too busy, don’t want to be inconvenienced with a call or finding it easier to text or email. I honestly believe I’ve been in business for 30+ years because of the relationships I’ve built. (Listen to my thoughts here).

I long for that connection by hearing your voice and connecting human to human rather than by email or text. Perhaps it’s my age. Recently I found out that the Northwest Horse Fair & Expo is no longer. It makes me sad to give up that personal, face to face interaction with my colleagues, customers and friends. I have many fond memories of those personal interactions.

Getting to meet your favorite trainer, clinician or vendor in person has great value. Where else can you see so many different products and trainers in one place? Anyway, if you long for that personal attention with someone who truly cares about your business let’s have a conversation.

The world can be an impersonal place. Help me to build this community back into a great place for horse people and businesses come together for help and reliable information. Reach out to me at (360) 332-5579 or email: [email protected]

Sincerely,

Karen