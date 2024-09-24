Have an event to promote? Submit it here.

Outbreak Alerts: September 19, 2024 Potomac Horse Fever in Spokane County, WA

by
Home » Blog » News » Alerts
Equine Herpesvirus- Neurologic

Confirmed Case(s) – No Quarantine

Source: State vet office

Number Confirmed: 1
Number Exposed: Unknown
Number Euthanized: 1
Facility Type: Private Facility
Comments: Referred to WSU vet clinic. Euthanized. Was at trail ride in ID 4 weeks previously.

See past published Outbreak Alerts: https://nwhorsesource.com/category/news/alerts


Thank you for supporting the businesses that support The Northwest Horse Source

This content sponsored by:
This content sponsored by:
This content sponsored by:

Join the conversation:

Select a list(s):

Check out the Magazine!

The Northwest Horse Source Magazine
generac-home-standby-generator-banners