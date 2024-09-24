Outbreak Alerts: September 19, 2024 Potomac Horse Fever in Spokane County, WA

Confirmed Case(s) – No Quarantine
Source: State vet office
Number Confirmed: 1
Number Exposed: Unknown
Number Euthanized: 1
Facility Type: Private Facility
Comments: Referred to WSU vet clinic. Euthanized. Was at trail ride in ID 4 weeks previously.
