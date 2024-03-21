Outbreak Alerts: March 18, 2024 Strangles in Spokane County, WA

Source: State Veterinarian Office
Confirmed Case(s) – Voluntary Quarantine
Number Confirmed: 1
Number Exposed: 4
Facility Type: Boarding Facility
Comments: Under vet care and supervision. Sick horse isolated and other exposed horses are getting temped daily.
For more information about Strangles, go to https://www.equinediseasecc.org/strangles
