Outbreak Alerts: March 18, 2024 Strangles in Spokane County, WA

Source: State Veterinarian Office

Confirmed Case(s) – Voluntary Quarantine

Number Confirmed: 1

Number Exposed: 4

Facility Type: Boarding Facility

Comments: Under vet care and supervision. Sick horse isolated and other exposed horses are getting temped daily.



For more information about Strangles, go to https://www.equinediseasecc.org/strangles

