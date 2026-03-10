Thank you for supporting the businesses that support NWHS!

Outbreak Alerts: March 09, 2026 Strangles in Harney County, OR

by
Home » Blog » News
Equine Herpesvirus- Neurologic

Source: State Department of Agriculture

Confirmed Case(s) – Official Quarantine

Number Confirmed: 9; 
Number Suspected: 3; 
Number Exposed: Unknown; 
Facility Type: Farm; 
Previous Alerts: 4906

Comments: There are 12 horses considered affected and alive. 

For more information about Strangles, go to https://www.equinediseasecc.org/strangles

See past published Outbreak Alerts: https://nwhorsesource.com/category/news/alerts

Check out the Magazine!

The Northwest Horse Source Magazine
generac-home-standby-generator-banners