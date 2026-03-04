Outbreak Alerts – March 02, 2026 – Equine Herpesvirus- Neurologic in Santa Barbara County, CA

Source: California Department of Food and Agriculture

Confirmed Case(s) – Official Quarantine

Number Confirmed: 1;

Number Exposed: 3;

Number Euthanized: 1;



Horse 1:

Age: 16; Gender: Gelding; Breed: Tennessee Walking Horses; Clinical Signs: ataxia, trouble urinating, recumbent; Confirmation Date: 3/2/2026; Horse Status: Euthanized;



Comments: A 16-year-old Tennessee Walker gelding from Santa Barbara County displaying neurologic signs was confirmed positive for Equine Herpesvirus Myeloencephalopathy (EHM) secondary to Equine Herpesvirus-1 (EHV-1). The gelding was euthanized due to severity of clinical signs. Three (3) potentially exposed horses at the home premises in Santa Barbara County were quarantined with enhanced biosecurity measures implemented. There has been no history of horses on or off the property in more than 30 days. CDFA has been onsite and will continue to actively monitor the situation.;

For more information, go to https://www.equinediseasecc.org/equine-herpesvirus

