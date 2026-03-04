Outbreak Alerts – March 02, 2026 – Equine Herpesvirus- Neurologic in Santa Barbara County, CA

California Department of Food and Agriculture
Confirmed Case(s) – Official Quarantine
Number Confirmed: 1;
Number Exposed: 3;
Number Euthanized: 1;
Horse 1:
Age: 16; Gender: Gelding; Breed: Tennessee Walking Horses; Clinical Signs: ataxia, trouble urinating, recumbent; Confirmation Date: 3/2/2026; Horse Status: Euthanized;
Comments: A 16-year-old Tennessee Walker gelding from Santa Barbara County displaying neurologic signs was confirmed positive for Equine Herpesvirus Myeloencephalopathy (EHM) secondary to Equine Herpesvirus-1 (EHV-1). The gelding was euthanized due to severity of clinical signs. Three (3) potentially exposed horses at the home premises in Santa Barbara County were quarantined with enhanced biosecurity measures implemented. There has been no history of horses on or off the property in more than 30 days. CDFA has been onsite and will continue to actively monitor the situation.;
For more information, go to https://www.equinediseasecc.org/equine-herpesvirus
Updates on current disease outbreaks are listed on our EDCC website as they occur and will include the date listed, disease name, location and current status. Specific premises will not be named but the general location by town, county and state will be listed. When locations, events or horses are at risk they will be listed. Updates will be posted as they are received. All information is sourced from: http://equinediseasecc.org/alerts/outbreaks