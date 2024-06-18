Outbreak Alerts: June 17, 2024 – Equine Herpesvirus- Neurologic in El Dorado County, CA

Source: State Veterinarian Office.

Confirmed Case(s) – Official Quarantine

Number Confirmed: 2

Number Suspected: 4

Number Exposed: 28

Comments: A 20-year-old Draft cross gelding and one additional gelding from eastern El Dorado County displaying neurologic signs were confirmed positive for Equine Herpesvirus Myeloencephalopathy (EHM) secondary to Equine Herpesvirus-1 (EHV-1) on June 14th. The geldings remain under close veterinary observation and ongoing care. Four (4) additional horses on the premises were euthanized within the last week due to unresolving neurologic signs leading to declining clinical status, but were not tested for EHV-1. Twenty-eight (28) exposed horses at the home premises were quarantined on June 10th with enhanced biosecurity measures implemented. There has been no recent history of travel on or off these premises. CDFA was onsite, and will continue to actively monitor the situation.

For more information, go to https://www.equinediseasecc.org/equine-herpesvirus

