Outbreak Alerts – February 09, 2026 – Equine Herpesvirus- Neurologic in Silver Bow County, MT

by
Equine Herpesvirus- Neurologic

Montana Department of Livestock

Number Confirmed: 1; 
Number Exposed: 50;

For more information, go to https://www.equinediseasecc.org/equine-herpesvirus

