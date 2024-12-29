Have an event to promote? Submit it here.

Outbreak Alerts: December 28, 2024 Coronavirus in Kitsap County, WA

by
Equine Herpesvirus- Neurologic

Source: State Veterinarian Office

Confirmed Case(s) – Voluntary Quarantine

Number Confirmed: 1
Number Exposed: 3
Facility Type: Private Facility

For more information about Strangles, go to https://www.equinediseasecc.org/strangles

See past published Outbreak Alerts: https://nwhorsesource.com/category/news/alerts


