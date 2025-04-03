Have an event to promote? Submit it here.

Outbreak Alerts – April 02, 2025 – Equine Herpesvirus- Neurologic in Alameda County, CA

Equine Herpesvirus- Neurologic

 California Department of Food and Agriculture

Number Confirmed: 1
Number Exposed: 75

Horse 1:
Age: 22 Gender: Mare Breed: Trakhener Clinical Signs: ataxia, limb edema, trouble urinating

Comments: A 22-year-old Trakehner mare from Alameda County displaying neurologic signs was confirmed positive for Equine Herpesvirus Myeloencephalopathy (EHM) secondary to Equine Herpesvirus-1 (EHV-1). The mare is currently under veterinary care at an off-site veterinary hospital and is showing daily improvement clinically. Seventy-five (75) potentially exposed horses at the home premise in Alameda County were quarantined on April 1st with enhanced biosecurity measures implemented. CDFA has been onsite and will continue to actively monitor the situation.

For more information, go to https://www.equinediseasecc.org/equine-herpesvirus

See past published Outbreak Alerts: https://nwhorsesource.com/category/news/alerts


