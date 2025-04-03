Outbreak Alerts – April 02, 2025 – Equine Herpesvirus- Neurologic in Alameda County, CA

Source: California Department of Food and Agriculture

Number Confirmed: 1

Number Exposed: 75



Horse 1:

Age: 22 Gender: Mare Breed: Trakhener Clinical Signs: ataxia, limb edema, trouble urinating



Comments: A 22-year-old Trakehner mare from Alameda County displaying neurologic signs was confirmed positive for Equine Herpesvirus Myeloencephalopathy (EHM) secondary to Equine Herpesvirus-1 (EHV-1). The mare is currently under veterinary care at an off-site veterinary hospital and is showing daily improvement clinically. Seventy-five (75) potentially exposed horses at the home premise in Alameda County were quarantined on April 1st with enhanced biosecurity measures implemented. CDFA has been onsite and will continue to actively monitor the situation.

For more information, go to https://www.equinediseasecc.org/equine-herpesvirus

See past published Outbreak Alerts: https://nwhorsesource.com/category/news/alerts

Updates on current disease outbreaks are listed on our EDCC website as they occur and will include the date listed, disease name, location and current status. Specific premises will not be named but the general location by town, county and state will be listed. When locations, events or horses are at risk they will be listed. Updates will be posted as they are received. All information is sourced from: http://equinediseasecc.org/alerts/outbreaks