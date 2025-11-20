Outbreak Alert: November 18, 2025 – Equine Infectious Anemia in Riverside County, CA

Confirmed Case(s) – Quarantine Released
Source: California Department of Food and Agriculture
Number Confirmed: 1;
Number Exposed: 1;
Number Euthanized: 1;
Horse 1:
Age: 13; Gender: Gelding; Breed: Quarter Horse (QH); Horse Status: Euthanized;
Comments: A confirmed EIA positive equid must be euthanized or quarantined for life 200 yards away from any EIA negative equid as per USDA EIA program rules. Euthanasia was elected for this case and was witnessed by CDFA veterinarians on September 5, 2025. The one (1) potentially exposed horses on this premises tested negative on the sixty (60) day retest. Quarantine on this premises has been released.;
Previous Alerts: 4520
For more information about EIA go to: https://www.equinediseasecc.org/equine-infectious-anemia
