Old Women, Old Horses

The Joys of the Golden Years

It ain’t for sissies. Life’s journey is not always what we expect. If I could give some advice to my younger self, it would be to save money. If I had put away $100 per month when I was in my 20s I would be able to retire much more comfortably. The reality is Social Security isn’t enough to live on (not sure it ever was). Working a second job was never in my plan, but times are tough.

Horse care certainly isn’t getting any cheaper either. Recently, my miniature horse Chloe was diagnosed with Cushing’s. I’m about three weeks into this part of her journey and I’ve already spent $1500 in veterinary bills. From what I understand it’s going to be constant, expensive care for the rest of her life. The rising cost of horse care is making it hard for many people to afford their horses, especially for us older folks who hope to relax a little in our later years.

Some of my friends are fortunate to be able to winter in Arizona. I would love that. Colorado winters can be brutal. So, for those of us with only one income, what’s the solution? Many of us are having to work two or more jobs, and/or live without any “extras”. I believe a community retirement center for horse people would be an awesome idea!

My dream is to have a barn/home setup. It’s less expensive for the horses to live under one roof, so a community where like-minded horse people could live with a common arena, access to trails, and a central community center (could be part of the arena) is something that has always piqued my interest. The cost of owning property is expensive but I’d bet there’s a smart investor out there who could see a way to make it profitable.

I still feel blessed with the connections I’ve made. Recently I interviewed Temple Grandin about her newly released documentary, “Open Door” which we are featuring on our cover and cover story. She’s an amazing woman who has overcome autism to make a big difference for animal welfare. Watch my interview here.

I would love to open the discussion on living with horses on a budget, especially in our senior years. Reach out to me if you’d like to join the conversation. Have an amazing October as we slide into fall.





See this article in the October 2025 Online Digital Edition: