New & Noteworthy: Muckboot Company Offers Muckster Lite Clogs

Inspired by the Muckster Collection, Muckster Lite is the 50% lighter do-it-all outdoor shoe, offering slip resistant traction with excellent support and comfort for all day wear.

With Muck’s 100% waterproof and 100% Muckproof promise, Muck has something special for gardeners. Muck is the undeniable right choice for tackling gardening and farming chores or just simply walking the dog or puddle jumping with the kids. Muckster Lite Clogs are one-piece and offer slip-resistant traction and excellent support and comfort for all-day wear. They are built from a high-performance, lightweight foam called Bio Lite which is ultra-durable and easy to clean. For men, women, and kids.

NWHS Publisher’s Review:

Muckster Lite clogs: I appreciate how easily I can slip into these clogs, and they stay on without gripping. They are quite cool, as the ventilation holes provide relief from heat. They’re sturdy enough that I don’t worry about dropping something heavy on my toes. The only downside is walking in loose sand or dirt allows for some sand to enter the shoes. The easy solution is to not walk in loose sand! I think they will wear well and are certainly convenient for walking out to the garden or doing a quick run out to the barn.

See this article in the July 2024 online edition: