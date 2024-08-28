New & Noteworthy: Former AHP Student Award Winner Releases Historical Fiction Novel

Debut author, horse enthusiast and former American Horse Publications Award Student Winner Nicole M. Miller joins the ranks of World War II novelists with a gripping tale that takes readers to Eastern Poland. Drawn from true events, Until Our Time Comes offers an epic story of escape, capture, resistance, and love that follows the desperate journey to rescue hundreds of prized Arabian horses before and during the Nazis’ invasion and occupation of Poland. This book is available now where all books are sold.

Author Nicole M. Miller lives in Washington State with her husband and children, along with her Arabian horses, chickens, ducks, dogs, cats, and guinea pigs. As a longtime horse owner, she’s been involved in many horse organizations, including serving on the Clark County Fair Court and as Miss Teen Rodeo Washington. See her stories in The Horse of My Heart, The Horse of My Dreams, The Dog Who Came to Christmas, and Second-Chance Horses. Learn more at nicolemillerwriter.com.

