New & Noteworthy: Equine Code Training Program Available to Enhance Horse Welfare Standards Across Canada

The Horse Welfare Alliance of Canada (HWAC) provides horse owners, caregivers, and animal welfare advocates with a valuable opportunity to enhance their knowledge and skills in upholding the highest standards of care for horses through its online Equine Code Training Program.

This comprehensive online training program is designed to help implement and uphold Canada’s Code of Practice for the Care and Handling of Equines, providing participants with the essential knowledge needed to meet national animal welfare standards. Aimed at anyone involved in the care of equines, the program offers expert-led instruction and practical guidance for real-world farm management. Canada’s Code of Practice for the Care and Handling of Farm Animals serve as the national framework for animal care requirements and recommended practices.

HWAC’s Equine Code Training equips participants with the knowledge needed to implement the latest industry standards, grounded in scientific research, ensuring they are well-prepared to meet current equine welfare expectations. Interested individuals can sign up and begin the training at their convenience through the Horse Welfare Alliance of Canada’s website at horsewelfare.ca/equine-code-training.

