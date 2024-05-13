New & Noteworthy: Durango Offers All-Day Comfort in Women’s Western Boot

The Durango® Lady Rebel Pro™ Women’s Juniper Brown Western Boot is for women seeking durability and comfort. The boot is built with an outsole design and materials that help provide slip-resistance and traction on various surfaces. This boot has the Durango X-Pand System™ which is a hidden gore expansion for a universal fit and easy on and off. Wearers also experience the Durango X-Treme Comfort Footbed™ with memory foam and three times the flexibility, cushioning, and support. The lightweight and durable silhouette provides extreme comfort by forming to the shape of your foot for immediate gratification. This boot has a square toe and is made of full-grain leather.

NWHS Publisher’s Review:

“I love these boots! The design is beautiful and the straight last is great for foot function and support. The sole wearability is great. I’ve worn these boots for over a year now and they look new. I’ve worn them at trade shows when I’m on my feet all day and my feet are not tired at the end of the day. They have great ventilation and keep my feet cool and comfortable. They do seem to run small, so I had to have mine stretched. They are one of the nicest pair of boots I’ve owned.”

See this article in the May 2024 online edition: