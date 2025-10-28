New in Books: Do Puddles Eat Ponies?

A Horse Seeks Answers to Life’s Fundamental Questions

By Sarah-Katrin Bourdeaux

A humorous look at the world through the eyes of a horse, peppered with satirical observations about the equestrian world.

Sharif, an easily spooked Arabian, is trying to find his life’s calling, but between the truly terrifying dangers of everyday life and the strange hoofless beings that wave their tiny tentacles at his nose, it is proving a challenge! Barely do his newborn hooves touch the ground for the first time and already he’s in mortal danger—and the hoofless beings really aren’t helping anything. The world is full of monsters and mysteries as far as the eye can see!

As he ventures out beyond the paddock he shared with his mom, Sharif gets dragged into all manner of dark worlds and questionable jobs and is constantly surrounded by unusual characters he’s not sure he can trust, including The Chicken, The Fat Boss, and Dumb-as-Rocks. But even when the threats behind every bush grow more menacing, he doesn’t lose sight of his ultimate goal: to be the most famous and beautiful show horse under the sun.

Then, just before his greatest triumph, the hoofless betray Sharif to cold-blooded criminals, and everything—even really, this time, his life—seems to be at stake. Can one little Arabian horse stretch his courage and reach his dream?

This hilarious, unusual, superbly imagined illustrated novel for “grownups who like horses” is destined to be a hit with anyone who enjoys a little bit of ridiculous and a slightly cynical take on the subcultures that bind us.

See this article in the October 2025 Online Digital Edition: