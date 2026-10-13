New Equine Events Coming Up in October – Week 3

Looking for upcoming equine events to add to your calendar? Here are two events recently added to Horse Source.

Homes for Horses Coalition Conference

Date: October 16–18, 2026

Connect with others who are passionate about horse welfare and learn more about efforts to improve the lives of horses through the Homes for Horses Coalition Conference.

View event details on Horse Source: https://horsesource.org/event/homes-for-horses-coalition-conference-2/

Effective Lesson Planning

Date: October 17, 2026, at 10:00 AM

Explore strategies for planning effective riding lessons, organizing instruction, and creating meaningful learning experiences for students.

View event details on Horse Source: https://horsesource.org/event/effective-lesson-planning/