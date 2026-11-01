Horse and rider teams will come together for the National Mountain Trail Championships, showcasing their skills, confidence, and partnership as they navigate challenging mountain trail obstacles.
Date: November 4–7, 2026
Time: 8:00 AM
View event details on Horse Source: https://horsesource.org/event/national-mountain-trail-championships/
The Northwest Horse Source is an independently owned and operated print and online magazine for horse owners and enthusiasts of all breeds and disciplines in the Pacific Northwest. Our contemporary editorial columns are predominantly written by experts in the region, covering the care, training, keeping and enjoyment of horses, with an eye to the specific concerns in our region.