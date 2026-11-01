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National Mountain Trail Championships

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Horse and rider teams will come together for the National Mountain Trail Championships, showcasing their skills, confidence, and partnership as they navigate challenging mountain trail obstacles.

Date: November 4–7, 2026
Time: 8:00 AM

View event details on Horse Source: https://horsesource.org/event/national-mountain-trail-championships/

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