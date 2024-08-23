Media Barn: Notable Books – Beyond Horse Massage

A Breakthrough Interactive Method for Alleviating Soreness, Strain, and Tension

By Jim Masterson

In this book, Jim Masterson, Equine Massage Therapist for the 2006, 2008, and 2010 USET Endurance Teams, and for equine clientele competing in FEI World Cup, Pan American, and World Games competitions, teaches a unique method of equine bodywork, in which the practitioner recognizes and follows the responses of the horse to touch to release tension in key junctions of the body that most affect performance.

Beyond Massage contains step-by-step instructions, photographs, and illustrations and is ideally suited to accompany you to the barn, where you’ll practice the Masterson Method techniques on horses. It includes chapters with tips and techniques, anatomical explanations, and examples from Jim’s practice. Its “quick reference” section will point you to exercises specifically suited to your discipline—dressage, endurance, eventing, show jumping, barrel racing, etc.

By using these techniques and knowing the responses to look for, you can:

Achieve a release of accumulated stress in deep-seated key junctions of the horse’s body that affects mobility, comfort, attitude, training, and performance.

Restore muscular and structural balance, and natural alignment.

Enable your horse to perform optimally and respond to your training without stiffness and pain.

Achieve new levels of communication and trust with your horse.

With 206 color photographs and 30 diagrams. Published by Trafalgar Square Books.

