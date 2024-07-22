Media Barn: New in Books – Dear Readers and Riders

The Beloved Books, Faithful Fans, and Hidden Private Life of Marguerite Henry

By Lettie Teague

Marguerite Henry’s name has inspired immediate recognition and pronouncements of admiration over the decades. As an author she was prolific with 59 books published, millions of copies sold, and nearly 80 years of her life spent writing or responding personally to the stacks of fan mail she received.

Her books were mostly meticulously researched historical fiction about influential horses and the fascinating characters who surrounded them. Books like King of the Wind, Misty of Chincoteague, and Justin Morgan Had a Horse have had an outsized influence on those who grew up reading them, leading to writing careers, lives dedicated to riding and caring for horses, and even memoirs describing Henry’s impact. But despite a professional existence that became profoundly public, particularly after bestseller Misty of Chincoteague was published in 1947 and became a popular feature film in 1961, Henry’s own life was mostly shielded from view.

Accomplished journalist and author Lettie Teague has provided a unique biography that is as much a pleasure to read as her subject’s own books. Highlighting over a dozen titles that represent, to Teague, the best of Marguerite Henry’s work, she also tells the story of Marguerite Henry herself.

In this book, Teague ensures that Marguerite Henry will be considered every bit as remarkable as the books she wrote. Featuring original artwork by Wesley Dennis from some of Henry’s best-known books, as well as over 100 personal photographs, letters, and artifacts few have seen, this is a warm and wonderful biography for bibliophiles, horse lovers, aspiring writers, and Marguerite Henry fans, young and old.

