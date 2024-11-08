Maximize Your Brand Exposure with High-Impact Header Banners on Northwest Horse Source

Have an event to promote? Submit it here.

Are you looking for a powerful way to connect with horse enthusiasts and industry professionals? Our 1400×400 Header Banners are delivering exceptional results, and we want to make sure you don’t miss this unique opportunity.

Why Our Header Banners Stand Out

Our banners are carefully designed to catch the reader’s attention and drive action. With high impressions and an impressive click-through rate, these banners are a true game-changer for businesses targeting the equine industry. Here’s why they’re so effective:

  • Prime Placement: Positioned at the top of article pages, our 1400×400 banners are impossible to miss. They’re highly visible on thousands of article pages throughout the Northwest Horse Source website, ensuring your brand gets the attention it deserves.
  • Exclusive Rotation: Unlike other sites where banners can become white noise, our Header Banners appear in rotation with just 6-7 other banners. This means your ad receives frequent placement while avoiding oversaturation—keeping it fresh and relevant.
  • High-Quality Traffic: Our audience is deeply engaged, with thousands of readers actively seeking content on our site. These viewers are looking to stay informed and connected to the equine community, making them ideal targets for your products and services.

A Limited-Time Offer for Maximum Value

To celebrate the success of our Header Banners, we’re offering an exclusive deal. Advertise with us for 12 months and receive $100 off our regular rate of $375 per month. That’s a substantial saving for one of the most impactful advertising slots available in the equine industry.

Act Now – Only 3 Spots Left!

With only three spots available, we encourage you to secure your space as soon as possible. This opportunity is too good to miss if you’re serious about reaching your target market and maximizing your brand’s visibility.

Contact us today to book your Header Banner and start seeing the results of this high-impact advertising option on Northwest Horse Source.

Email: [email protected]


Thank you for supporting the businesses that support The Northwest Horse Source

