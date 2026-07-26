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  • Wendy Kondo

HORSE LOVERS! Vintage Anchor Hocking Frosted Horse Glassware Set

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Beautiful vintage Anchor Hocking frosted glass set featuring galloping horses. A wonderful collectible for horse lovers, Western décor, or everyday use.

Includes:

  • 2 Frosted Horse Mugs
  • Creamer
  • Covered Sugar Bowl with Lid

Details:

  • Genuine Anchor Hocking
  • Frosted glass with horse design
  • Vintage collectible
  • Clean and ready to use or display

Condition:
Very good vintage condition. No chips. One mug has a light surface line on the bottom (shown in photos) that appears to be superficial and does not affect use.

Interested? Email [email protected]

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