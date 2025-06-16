Honoring Those Who Served

Sharing a Passion for Helping Veterans

One of the best things I’ve done in my life is to be involved in a veteran’s program. Shelly DeBoer of Faith Equestrian Center in Custer, WA, opened her facility up as a place to connect with veterans and their families. A few of us with quiet horses brought them to her indoor arena, led children around, and let our veteran members ride and work with the horses and find some peace.

After riding and visiting in the arena we’d have a potluck dinner. Occasionally, a guest speaker would share a message with the group. It was a no-pressure, relaxing time to find out more about the people and their families who have served or are serving our country. Getting to meet these wonderful people and share our horses was one of the most rewarding things I’ve ever done.

After moving to Colorado, I connected with an amazing veteran and horseman, Billy Jack Barrett, who served in the military as the last horse buyer for the 4th–12th Cavalry at the U.S. Airforce Academy in the late sixties. He and a woman named Jeanne Springer co-founded the Remount Foundation at the U.S. Air Force Academy (featured as our cover story this month). I feel fortunate to have talked at length with Billy Jack and had the opportunity to visit the U.S. Air Force Academy Equestrian Center.

While I’ve been focused on getting a business built in Colorado and continuing to publish The Northwest Horse Source, working with veterans has been on a shelf. The move to Colorado was expensive and there are days I wonder about the decision to move here but I know God has a purpose. He has put key people in my path and there is a reason I’m here. I’ve had the privilege of working with the Colorado Horse Council, participating with Equus Film Festival in their work with mustangs and veterans, as well as other opportunities. My heart keeps telling me that I love working with people and horses and to follow this path. After reconnecting with friends and colleagues in the Northwest this spring, I’m reminded how fortunate I am to be in the horse industry.

Now that summer is here is it’s time to get out and enjoy the horses and soak in the quiet peace they offer us each time we connect. Enjoy the beauty the Northwest has to offer, and I’ll do the same in Colorado. Thanks for being a part of The Northwest Horse Source and continuing to support my lifelong dream of being active in the horse community.

“Impossible is just an opinion.” – Paulo Coelho, Author

See this article in the June 2025 Online Digital Edition:

Owner/Publisher Karen’s lifelong love of horses began at a very early age when she wore out a couple of rocking horses before convincing her parents to get her the real thing. That ill-tempered bay gelding, Brandy, was a challenge for the young horsewoman, but it drove her ambition to become a horse trainer. After attending Canyonview Equestrian College’s Horsemanship Program, Karen realized she needed work that was a little more lucrative than training, so she took a job with Customs Brokerage to pay the bills. There, she discovered an affinity for computers and a talent for creating informative, entertaining newsletters. The Northwest Horse Source began as such a letter in December 1995, with a distribution of 1000 copies for its 12 black and white pages. Now 29 years later, it’s an online magazine and website with a reach of over 10,000 per month and growing! Not bad for the results of one woman’s dream to work with horses! Today, Karen remains involved with every aspect of the magazine and treasures the community of thousands who share a common passion.