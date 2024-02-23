From My Saddle: Change is Inevitable

Moving Forward and Embracing Digital Communication

2023 was a year of big changes for The Northwest Horse Source. The November/December issue was the final print edition of the magazine and we’re now an all-digital magazine and website. This was a tough decision for me, but the print version of the magazine was no longer sustainable. I love the fact that we’ve returned to 12 issues this year. We also decided to discontinue the Colorado version of Horse Source magazine to focus on the Northwest—a region that we’ve known and loved for 28+ years.

I’m eternally grateful for the opportunities I’ve had in the horse industry. Being able to help readers get the most out of their equine lifestyle has been incredibly rewarding. But I’ve resisted fully committing to social media. Change is hard, especially as I get older. I feel like I’m constantly in training for something. But I need to quit whining! Change is inevitable, so it’s time to move forward and embrace all the things the digital world offers.

One of the cool features of our website is the ability to comment on the articles. Readers can give feedback, ask questions, and even share articles to their own Facebook, X, and LinkedIn. The more quality information we get out to our viewers, the better care we can give our horses. Consider asking questions and giving feedback on our Facebook Group as well. We love sharing anything you’ve learned in your quest to be the ideal horseperson. Ask questions so others can give you feedback from their experience.

As the trade show and expo season approaches, keep watching our digital magazine and website for upcoming cover stories about the expos as well as another great veterinary clinic to be featured in our March issue.

Be sure and read about the upcoming Idaho Horse Expo April 5-7 on page 6. It’s an event I’ve always looked forward to attending and being a part of.

Lastly, I wanted to show off one of the nicest Christmas presents I received this year. My best friend’s husband, Duke, created this beautiful plaque for me commemorating 28 years of the Northwest Horse Source. I’m so honored to have such good friends and supporters. I wish you all the best year and hope to connect with some of you either online or at the expos.

“Believe in yourself and all that you are. Know that there is something inside you that is greater than any obstacle” – Christian D. Larson (1874-1954), Thought Leader/Teacher/Author

