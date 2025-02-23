Have an event to promote? Submit it here.

Equestrian Living at Webster Lake Estates – Maple Valley, WA

by
Home » Blog » Real Estate

See Real Estate Ad here: https://horsesource.org/real-estate/equestrian-living-at-webster-lake-estates

Landmark property at Webster Lake Estates nestled on 5 Pristine acres. Fenced and gated grounds offer something for everyone from horse enthusiasts to the avid gardener. Main floor Primary suite offering one-of-a-kind stone spa bath with dual walk-in closets and gas fireplace.  Magnificent Great Room design with French doors to covered heated outdoor living. Custom alder cabinetry and millwork, warm palates and hardwood throughout. Main floor den/4th bedroom, powder and laundry/mud room folding area. Upper level offering 2 additional bedrooms with walk-in closets, loft space and full bath. 4 stall Stone and Wood barn offering wash rack, heated tack, paddocks off 3 stalls and 3/4 bath with laundry. 1 bed/1 bath guest quarters with great room concept. Massive “man cave” within barn and multiple bay dream shop thoughtfully designed and executed. Simple perfection and timelessness; built to last a lifetime.


Thank you for supporting the businesses that support The Northwest Horse Source

This page sponsored by:
This page sponsored by:
This page sponsored by:

Join the conversation:

Select a list(s):

Check out the Magazine!

The Northwest Horse Source Magazine
generac-home-standby-generator-banners