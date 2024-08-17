Editor’s Postcard: Piloting a Horse Farm

Equine Professionals Wear Many Hats

Think of an airplane pilot. They train for years, are repeatedly tested, and then earn their wings. Now imagine if that pilot had to purchase the airplane, keep it running, pay for and install upgrades, keep the books, clean the garbage out from under the seats, pay for specialized mechanical repairs, book tickets, organize flights, deal with last-minute cancellations, and address all complaints. That would be ridiculous, right? No one would become an airline pilot if that was the expectation. But this is the life of an equine professional who owns their own place. We do it all—and there are no sick days, no overtime pay, no 401k.

A long time ago, when I was a young woman still contemplating my future as a professional horsewoman, my teacher and mentor said, “Go for it, but don’t own your own place, and don’t own your own horses. You’ll spend all your time fixing things and paying vet bills.” But I wanted it all. I wanted the long-term relationship with place and animals. I wanted to watch the trees grow and see the animals thrive. I wanted a place to develop that was my very own.

I love my farm, and I love my horses, but it’s difficult (if not impossible) for a horse business to sustain the monetary needs of an equestrian facility. This summer I’ve been sick more than I’ve been well, catching one virus after another. It’s hard to get better when you never have a day off.

But still, each morning when I go out to the barn, the beauty and love that greets me is a balm to my body and soul. I can’t imagine living anywhere else. If I sold my farm and horses, where would I go? Who would I be?

I recently judged a show in Central Oregon, a job I enjoy, but when I’m away from home I miss the place and the horses (and my dog) so much I can’t wait to get home. I drive into the peace that is Blue Gate Farm and breathe a sigh of relief and gratitude that I get to live in such a unique and beautiful place.

And so, I begin again—water and work the arena, make lesson plans, mow the fields, get the hay in, call the farrier, write the vet a check, and count my blessings.

