Cover Story: Annual Northwest Horse Fair & Expo Returns to Albany, Oregon March 21–23

Road to the Horse Winner Mike Major Headlines Educational Lineup

BlackPearl Friesian Dance Troupe will perform at the Northwest Horse Fair and Expo. Photo by Kara Walsh

Compiled by Kim Roe

The Northwest Horse Fair & Expo, a yearly celebration of the horse in the Pacific Northwest since 1999, returns March 21-23, 2025, to the Linn County Fair & Expo Center in Albany, Oregon.

The Northwest Horse Fair & Expo has become an annual tradition for horse owners and horse lovers in the Northwest. Held at the Linn County Fair & Expo Center in Albany, Oregon, the expo combines first-rate education, entertainment, and shopping. Sponsored by Akins Trailer Sales, The Northwest Horse Source Magazine, KEZI Channel 9, KMTR Channel 16, Beelart Embroidery, and The Phoenix Inn and Suites—the expo is three days of fun the entire family can enjoy.

Educational Opportunities

The goal of the Northwest Horse Fair & Expo is to both educate and entertain equine enthusiasts. This year the expo features Road to the Horse Champion trainer Mike Major as their headline clinician. Mike’s horse breeding and training philosophy is best defined as one that establishes a strong foundation of softness, collection, and body control. Besides winning the Road to the Horse in both 2022 and 2023, Mike has multiple awards in cutting, AQHA, Versatility Ranch Horse, working cow horse and more. Mike trains and breeds horses in Bowie, Texas.

Jessica Wisdom will teach dressage. Photo by Carolynn Bunch

Additional educational offerings at this year’s expo include the Northwest Horse Source’s very own Robert Eversole (the TrailMeister), who offers trail riding tips and cinch making clinics. Much loved Pacific Northwest dressage trainer/instructor Jessica Wisdom teaches dressage, Abby Carbaugh will teach la garrocha handling, Shelby Ketcham will teach general horsemanship, and Peggy Cummings once again brings Connected Riding to the expo. The Back Country Horsemen of Oregon will also be there to educate folks on horse packing and riding on public lands.

Great Shopping at the Trade Fair

With two full buildings covering nearly 70,000 square feet, the Northwest Horse Fair & Expo is host to a large trade show offering everything for horse, rider, farm, and home. Products offered include English and Western tack and supplies, trailers, artwork, jewelry, home décor items, gifts, clothing, books, toys, quilts and much more. Quality vendors from across the country converge at the expo to share the latest innovations and products available. The event is also host to many informational organizations, providing the latest in association news and activities.

Youth Opportunities

Road to the Horse Champion trainer Mike Major. Photo Courtesy Mike Major

Youth are the future of the industry and should have the opportunity to experience all the expo has to offer. For that reason, we have designated Sunday as Youth Day. Children 12 and under are admitted free as are 4-H and Pony Club members ages 13-18 (with a current club ID card and a paid adult admission).

And Still More!

A breed demonstration will showcase horses of all kinds and the BlackPearl Friesian Dance Troupe will once again entertain crowds with their magnificent horses. The Ridgeline Mounted Archers, Mane Attraction Rodeo Drill Team, and a youth drill team, Legacies, are also scheduled entertainment this year. The Conference Room will offer a wide range of educational topics throughout the three days delivered by veterinarians, farriers, trainers, and others.

Whether you own horses or just love them, there’s something for everyone at the 2025 Northwest Horse Fair and Expo! For more information and to purchase tickets visit equinepromotions.net/northwest-horse-fair.

See this article in the March 2025 Online Digital Edition:

Kim Roe grew up riding on the family ranch and competed in Western rail classes, trail horse, reining, working cow, and hunter/jumper. She trained her first horse for money at 12 years old, starting a pony for a neighbor. Kim has been a professional dressage instructor in Washington state for over 30 years, training hundreds of horses and students through the levels. In recent years Kim has become involved in Working Equitation and is a small ‘r’ Working Equitation judge with WE United. Kim is the editor of the Northwest Horse Source Magazine, and also a writer, photographer, and poet. She owns and manages Blue Gate Farm in Deming, Washington where she continues to be passionate about helping horses and riders in many disciplines.