Copy of Outbreak Alert: March 25, 2025 – Equine Infectious Anemia in San Bernardino County, CA

Confirmed Case(s) – Official Quarantine

Source: California Department of Food and Agriculture

Number Confirmed: 1

Number Exposed: 2



Horse 1:

Age: 7; Gender: Gelding; Breed: Quarter Horse (QH); Usage: Racing;



Comments: A 7–year–old Quarter Horse gelding in San Bernardino County was confirmed positive for Equine Infectious Anemia (EIA). Two (2) potentially exposed horses on the home premises have been tested for EIA with results pending. The two potentially exposed horses will remain under quarantine until pending lab results are received and their sixty (60) day retest samples are completed as per CDFA and USDA program requirements. CDFA has been on site with continued monitoring of the situation, epidemiological tracing is ongoing.

For more information about EIA go to: https://www.equinediseasecc.org/equine-infectious-anemia

