Business Profile: Summers Art Studio

How and why did you get started in business?

I’ve always loved creating and giving my work as gifts to friends and family. When I saw how they treasured my work and the joy it brought them, I wanted to share my talent with others, helping them cherish a beloved pet or fill their homes with inspiration for the hard days. I am honored to continue to offer handcrafted paintings that bring joy (and sometimes sweet tears) to those who collect my work.

What is your history with horses?

We had a few ponies when I was a child, then a mare from a local rescue with whom I competed in Pee Wee rodeo. In high school, I joined OHSET and that was when my current mare Misty and I began our journey. We’ve been partners for 14 years now and she’s taught me patience and how to become a more confident leader. I also enjoy mounted archery and have competed in Washington, Oregon, and South Korea at the 10th World Horseback Archery Championship in 2014.

Have you won any special awards or recognition?

In 2021 I was the recipient of an EQUUS Winnie Award in the art category for my painting “Colors of the Wind” during the EQUUS Film & Arts Festival.

What sets your work apart from the competition?

Each original painting is handcrafted by me from start to finish. This creates something unique and authentic which is getting hard to find in this digital age. The difference this makes in a gift is tremendous. The artwork becomes a treasured heirloom that can be passed down because the time and treasure invested in the outcome is tangible in every brushstroke.

What can clients expect to gain from your work?

I want to help clients create a home of wonder, joy, beauty, and hope. The home is where we get ready to take on the daily challenges and find rest when it’s done. By filling it with beautiful equines, vibrant colors, and hope-inspired messages, I believe art helps to feed our souls and create happier communities. Beauty and art are not frivolous luxuries; they are essential for feeding the heart with goodness.

Contact

Summers Art Studio/Summer Derrickson

Phone: (541) 771-1243

Email: [email protected]

Web: SummersArtStudio.com

