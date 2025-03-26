Business Profile: Spirit2Spirit LLC

Sonia Jorgensen Trains Leaders with the Help of Horses

How and why did you get started in business?

I’m a registered nurse with a master’s degree in clinical systems leadership design. I spent most of my career managing healthcare organizations, and during that time I realized there was an approach to leadership which was more effective than what I had been traditionally taught and modeled. I began to refine my leadership methodology and found positive results. I realized through this journey that much of what I was sensing and feeling in my evolution was a return to shared or interdependent leadership models, and much of this skill set was taught to me by my many years with horses.

What is your history with horses?

I started with horses in 1992 as a youngster in 4-H. From there, it was horse-crazy girl status all the way! I focused on standard training methods for the time and region (Eastern Washington)—disciplines like Western performance, gaming, and eventually reining. As I hit my 20s and 30s, I transitioned to non-competitive styles of riding such as trail-obstacle skills and play days. In my later 30s I began to seek a deeper understanding and relationship with horses which was based on more equal footing where boundaries and expectations are consistent and clear, and I increase my sensitivity to notice what the horse is communicating through subtle shifts in their posture.

Now in my 40s, I’ve incorporated my understanding of the nervous system of mammals and connect the common threads between horses and humans. There are important similarities between how horses ask us to show up and lead, and how humans ask us for the same understanding, boundaries, connection, clarity, consistency, and confidence.

Have you won any special awards or recognition?

I’ve been recognized for my leadership and connection work with horses and humans across various platforms and groups. I am certified through the HeartMath Institute for trauma sensitivity, I work with Veterans and First Responders Foundation through my non-profit Hooves & Heroes, and I connect with executive leaders across the country bringing shared leadership models to their high-level executives through the example horses provide.

What sets your business apart from the competition?

I’ve developed a unique way of supporting the horse and human bond by focusing on the nervous system of the human and then connecting that to how we seek connection to our horses. I support this work with the fundamentals I teach leaders which include boundaries, clarity, consistency, and confidence. When we better understand how our nervous system responds to stimuli, and in correlation how the horse’s nervous system interprets our energy, we can deepen our understanding of how we impact the relationship, and how to help support the horses and ourselves in our partnership with them.

What can clients expect to gain from your service?

I have multiple options including retreat-style engagements with limited equine contact with a focus on connecting back to ourselves, clinic-style engagements which involve spending time with me and my herd followed by you bringing your horse to my facility where we work on your relationship with them (mounted and unmounted based on rider preference), and one-on-one opportunities to develop a deeper understanding and learning. Executive/team leadership workshops are also offered with a focus on helping humans through the example of how horses lead healthy and sustainable herds (all from the ground).

Contact

Spirit2Spirit LLC/Sonia Jorgensen

Phone: 425-381-7649

Email: [email protected]

Web: www.spirit2spirit.org

See this article in the March 2025 Online Digital Edition:

