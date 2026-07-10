Burkeridge Farm ~ Ellensburg, Washington

Exceptional Equestrian Lifestyle Opportunity
Burkeridge Farm is a rare 26-acre equestrian estate in the heart of the Kittitas Valley, offering panoramic valley and Mt. Stuart views, exceptional horse facilities, and refined country living.
See Details at: https://horsesource.org/real-estate/burkeridge-farm/
The Northwest Horse Source is an independently owned and operated print and online magazine for horse owners and enthusiasts of all breeds and disciplines in the Pacific Northwest. Our contemporary editorial columns are predominantly written by experts in the region, covering the care, training, keeping and enjoyment of horses, with an eye to the specific concerns in our region.