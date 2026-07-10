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Burkeridge Farm ~ Ellensburg, Washington

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Burkeridge Farm

Exceptional Equestrian Lifestyle Opportunity

Burkeridge Farm is a rare 26-acre equestrian estate in the heart of the Kittitas Valley, offering panoramic valley and Mt. Stuart views, exceptional horse facilities, and refined country living. 

See Details at: https://horsesource.org/real-estate/burkeridge-farm/

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