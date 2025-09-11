Boehringer Ingelheim Introduces Share the Care Program to Honor the Heroes Behind Every Horse

Everyone knows that horses don’t thrive on their own—they flourish because of a devoted network of people who give them expert care, steady support, and daily attention. Behind every polished performance, healthy stride, or peaceful trail ride is a team of caretakers, including fellow equestrians, who make it all possible. That’s why Boehringer Ingelheim is proud to introduce Share the Care—a new program that celebrates the unsung heroes in all horses’ lives.

Share the Care invites horse owners to tell the world about the individuals who go above and beyond to support their horses’ well-being. From the farriers who keep hooves healthy, to the grooms who ensure every detail is perfect, to the trainers who build confidence and skills, to the barn managers who direct daily operations, and the veterinarians who provide critical care—this program is about honoring them all.

These caregivers may not always be in the spotlight, but they are essential to every horse’s health and happiness. We believe it’s time to recognize and share their stories.

How It Works

Participation in Share the Care is simple. Via a landing page, horse owners can submit a story, short tribute, or even a quick shout-out to the people who make a difference in their horses’ lives. Whether it’s a longtime friend or a parent who’s been supporting your journey or any one of the many professionals who contribute to a horse’s care—we want to hear about them all.

Throughout the year, we’ll be sharing selected stories across our platforms and sending special “surprise and delight” packages to shine a light on these incredible caregivers. It’s our way of saying thank you—and showing what great care looks like.

Join Us in Sharing the Care

Whether your horse is a top-level athlete or a beloved backyard companion, someone has helped you along the way. Take a moment to celebrate those people, share your gratitude, and help us build a culture that values the hands, hearts, and hard work behind every horse.

To nominate a special caregiver, visit the Share the Care page.

Learn more About Boehringer Ingelheim – Animal Health business at www.boehringer-ingelheim.com/us/animal-health.

See this article in the September 2025 Online Digital Edition: