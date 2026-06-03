72 Acre Equestrian Estate • 17 Stalls/Arena

This spectacular 72-acre equestrian property features a remodeled 5,200-square-foot home with stunning views you’ll never want to leave! Every detail of the renovation was carefully considered, ensuring comfort throughout—from spacious entertaining areas to intimate spaces warmed by four stone fireplaces. Nearly every room offers breathtaking vistas, making your time here truly memorable. Guests are welcomed at the entrance by impressive stone pillars and an iron gate, leading down a tree-lined driveway to an illuminated turnaround and the home’s striking front facade. Inside, visitors pass a grand living room with a fireplace and a nearly thirty-foot wall of glass doors that blend indoor and outdoor spaces seamlessly. The dining room, complete with its own cozy fireplace, leads into a large kitchen and family room. Designed for entertaining, the kitchen boasts a farmhouse sink, extensive floor-to-ceiling cabinetry, and a massive island with seating for four. Upstairs, the master suite is impressive, featuring a spa-like bathroom and walk-in closet, while laundry and three additional bathrooms offer equal luxury. A spacious “hideaway room” provides space for storage or for kids and grandkids to enjoy. Downstairs, the extra ADU living area spans over 1,300 square feet and is practically another home in itself, with its own kitchen, living room with fireplace, bedroom, and bath. The acreage includes remarkable outbuildings, highlighted by a huge indoor arena and 17 covered horse stalls—many with direct access to fenced outdoor corrals. You’ll also find a full tack room and indoor viewing area for the arena, barns for equipment storage, and shop buildings fit for any hobby. The land is exceptional, offering natural beauty everywhere you look. With the Tualatin River running through the property, there are endless possibilities for riding trails and outdoor activities. When visiting, be sure to allow plenty of time to fully appreciate the size and splendor of this extraordinary ranch.

Contact: Steve Barnes

(503) 407-9393

[email protected]

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