4th Annual Internet Stallion Auction

Inland Empire Buckskin Horse Association proudly presents their 4th Annual Internet Stallion Auction!
Bidding is open October 3 – 6.

Stallions Included:
Salt on the Rocks
Wright on Black
GSR Rein N Bullets
Dun Goin Steady
Bank on the Best
Cee Special Nite
Sapphires N Pearls
Krymsun N Whiskey
Wow Im Charismatic
Sexy N My Carharts
Struttin Lika Zippo
Favored By All
ChexOutMyWhiteKnight
Caribean Touchdown

Register & Bid Here:
https://iebha.winningbidder.com/event/3536

Facebook: https://facebook.com/iebha.wsabc

https://horsesource.org/event/4th-annual-internet-stallion-auction


