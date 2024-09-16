Inland Empire Buckskin Horse Association proudly presents their 4th Annual Internet Stallion Auction!
Bidding is open October 3 – 6.
Stallions Included:
Salt on the Rocks
Wright on Black
GSR Rein N Bullets
Dun Goin Steady
Bank on the Best
Cee Special Nite
Sapphires N Pearls
Krymsun N Whiskey
Wow Im Charismatic
Sexy N My Carharts
Struttin Lika Zippo
Favored By All
ChexOutMyWhiteKnight
Caribean Touchdown
Register & Bid Here:
https://iebha.winningbidder.com/event/3536
Facebook: https://facebook.com/iebha.wsabc
https://horsesource.org/event/4th-annual-internet-stallion-auction
The Northwest Horse Source is an independently owned and operated print and online magazine for horse owners and enthusiasts of all breeds and disciplines in the Pacific Northwest. Our contemporary editorial columns are predominantly written by experts in the region, covering the care, training, keeping and enjoyment of horses, with an eye to the specific concerns in our region.