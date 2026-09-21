4 New Equine Events to Add to Your Calendar

Looking for something equine-related to add to your calendar? Here are four new events happening on September 26.
The Golden Harvest Prize Ride
The Golden Harvest Prize Ride
September 26, 2026
Enjoy a fun prize ride hosted by Cascade Horse Club in Arlington, Washington. It’s a chance to get out on the trail, enjoy the fall weather, and take part in a fun equestrian event.
View event details on Horse Source: https://horsesource.org/event/the-golden-harvest-prize-ride/
Burkwood Farms Fall Fest
September 26, 2026
Head to Burkwood Farms for a fall day filled with horses, friendly competition, and seasonal fun. Check out the event details and enter to take part.
View event details on Horse Source: https://horsesource.org/event/burkwood-farms-fall-fest/
Look Ma, No Mud! A Stanwood-area Farm Tour
September 26, 2026
Take a tour of a Stanwood-area horse farm and learn how one horse owner tackled drainage and footing challenges on her property. A great opportunity to see practical ideas in action and connect with fellow horse owners.
View event details on Horse Source: https://horsesource.org/event/look-ma-no-mud-a-stanwood-area-farm-tour/
Equine Community Connection Event
September 26, 2026
Horse owners and equine businesses from Northeast Washington are invited to connect at Horse Springs Kiger Ranch. Come meet others in the local equine community and learn more about the people and businesses supporting horses in the area.
View event details on Horse Source: https://horsesource.org/event/equine-community-connection-event/
The Northwest Horse Source is an independently owned and operated print and online magazine for horse owners and enthusiasts of all breeds and disciplines in the Pacific Northwest. Our contemporary editorial columns are predominantly written by experts in the region, covering the care, training, keeping and enjoyment of horses, with an eye to the specific concerns in our region.