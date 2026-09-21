4 New Equine Events to Add to Your Calendar

Looking for something equine-related to add to your calendar? Here are four new events happening on September 26.

The Golden Harvest Prize Ride

The Golden Harvest Prize Ride

September 26, 2026

Enjoy a fun prize ride hosted by Cascade Horse Club in Arlington, Washington. It’s a chance to get out on the trail, enjoy the fall weather, and take part in a fun equestrian event.

View event details on Horse Source: https://horsesource.org/event/the-golden-harvest-prize-ride/

Burkwood Farms Fall Fest

September 26, 2026

Head to Burkwood Farms for a fall day filled with horses, friendly competition, and seasonal fun. Check out the event details and enter to take part.

View event details on Horse Source: https://horsesource.org/event/burkwood-farms-fall-fest/

Look Ma, No Mud! A Stanwood-area Farm Tour

September 26, 2026

Take a tour of a Stanwood-area horse farm and learn how one horse owner tackled drainage and footing challenges on her property. A great opportunity to see practical ideas in action and connect with fellow horse owners.

View event details on Horse Source: https://horsesource.org/event/look-ma-no-mud-a-stanwood-area-farm-tour/

Equine Community Connection Event

September 26, 2026

Horse owners and equine businesses from Northeast Washington are invited to connect at Horse Springs Kiger Ranch. Come meet others in the local equine community and learn more about the people and businesses supporting horses in the area.

View event details on Horse Source: https://horsesource.org/event/equine-community-connection-event/