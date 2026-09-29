4 New Equine Events Coming Up in October

Looking for upcoming equine events to add to your calendar? Here are four new events recently added to Horse Source.

Mohair Weaving: Tradition, Function, and Craft

October 1, 2026

Explore the tradition, function, and craftsmanship behind mohair weaving in this unique equine-related event.

View event details on Horse Source: https://horsesource.org/event/mohair-weaving-tradition-function-and-craft-2/

Distance Horse National Championships

October 2–4, 2026

Watch top distance riders and horses come together for the Distance Horse National Championships, showcasing the skill, endurance, and partnership required for the sport.

View event details on Horse Source: https://horsesource.org/event/distance-horse-national-championships/

Understanding Equine Behavior

October 3, 2026

Learn more about how horses communicate and why they behave the way they do in this educational event focused on understanding equine behavior.

View event details on Horse Source: https://horsesource.org/event/understanding-equine-behavior/

Cinch Making Clinic in Littleton, CO

October 3, 2026

Learn the hands-on craft of making a cinch at this clinic in Littleton, Colorado.

View event details on Horse Source: https://horsesource.org/event/cinch-making-clinic-in-littleton-co/